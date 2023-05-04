President Barzani from the Baghdad Forum: Baghdad is our capital.. Iraq's prosperity is a gain for us

2023/05/04 | 18:54 - Source: Shafaq News



Every development in Iraq is a gain for us, and when we notice the people's situation is not good, we regret it." (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani of the Kurdistan region on Thursday reiterated his commitment to the collaboration between Erbil and Baghdad until addressing all outstanding issues.Speaking on the sidelines of the Iraq Forum held in the capital, Baghdad, Barzani said, "For me, Baghdad is the capital of Iraq, and as the President of the Kurdistan Region, my role is to coordinate with Baghdad and work on improving relations, just like any other Iraqi."Regarding his ambitions for the Iraqi presidency, Barzani said, "It is an honor for every Iraqi, but currently, this idea is not on my agenda."Barzani said that his visit to Baghdad was not his first, having previously visited as the prime minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), and he will continue to do so.Barzani pointed out that reconstruction efforts in the Kurdistan Region have been ongoing since 1991.acknowledging challenges impeding their progress, he expressed optimism that the prevailing environment could the provision of some services."We are happy when we see the reconstruction in Iraq, and the problems are gradually fading away, moving towards prosperity," he added, "there is no difference between Baghdad, Erbil, Basra, and Sulaymaniyah.Every development in Iraq is a gain for us, and when we notice the people's situation is not good, we regret it."

