President of Kurdistan Region Lauds Progress and Stability Under Iraq's New Leadership

2023/05/04 | 19:36 - Source: Shafaq News



In the Kurdistan region, political parties from all sides support al-Sudani's government program and eagerly anticipate the successful execution of the outlined roadmap." (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, expressed confidence in the increasingly stable Iraq under the guidance of the new Iraqi government led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.During a panel discussion at the Iraq Forum for Stability and Prosperity, Barzani remarked, "An eight-month period may be insufficient to fully evaluate Mr.al-Sudani's government.Nonetheless, his performance thus far demonstrates a commitment to attracting investment and advancing reconstruction efforts.This observation is not intended as mere flattery; we genuinely believe that Iraq is entering a new phase of progress." The president attached importance to the unprecedented unity inside the state administration coalition, which has produced a joint paper outlining a comprehensive roadmap.Barzani explained, "any project that is undertaken should benefit not only the Kurdistan region but all of Iraq.Al-Sudani's pursuit of this program is a source of encouragement for us all." Barzani highlighted the transformative potential of the recent agreement with French company TotalEnergies for Iraq's development.He commended the innovative approach taken by the current government, stating, "This forward-thinking strategy, which focuses on development from Zakho to al-Faw, is a refreshing change of pace from previous administrations.The government's dedication to delivering services throughout Iraq is a testament to their commitment to progress.This type of leadership has been absent since 2003, but now we are witnessing its resurgence.In the Kurdistan region, political parties from all sides support al-Sudani's government program and eagerly anticipate the successful execution of the outlined roadmap."

