President Rashid arrives in UK for King Charles III's Coronation Ceremony

2023/05/04 | 21:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / In a notable display of diplomatic camaraderie, President Abdellatif Jamal Rashid, accompanied by the First Lady and a ministerial delegation, arrived in the United Kingdom today, Thursday, to attend the highly anticipated coronation ceremony of King Charles III.A statement issued by the presidential office and received by Shafaq News Agency explicated that Lord Robert Lofven, acting as a representative of the British monarch, extended a cordial welcome to the visiting President at the airport.The communique further delineated that President Rashid's visit, which is a response to an official invitation, includes the presence of the First Lady, Shahnaz Ibrahim Ahmed, and the Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities, Ahmed Fakak Al-Badran.