Iraq renews contract to export 10k oil barrels daily to Jordan

2023/05/05 | 02:42 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Ammon News - The Iraqi government on Thursday decided to renew a contract to export 10,000 barrels of crude oil per day to Jordan, Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced."An agreement was reached to renew the oil export contract at 10,000 barrels per day to Jordan, starting next June, for a one-year period within the framework of developing bilateral relations in the oil and energy sector," the ministry said in a statement following Iraqi Oil Minister, Hayan Abdul-Ghani's talks with Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, in Baghdad on Thursday.Since beginning of last April, Iraqi oil exports to Jordan were suspended after expiry of the recent memorandum of understanding (MoU).On March 28, Iraqi government agreed to sign a MoU with Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources to export crude oil, extending the expired agreement for a one-year period.