Tender for Study on state of Communications in Iraq

2023/05/05 | 03:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Communications and Media Commission (CMC) has invited expressions of interest from specialized consulting companies to conduct a market study on the state of communications in the country, including opportunities, challenges, and future steps.The study will contribute to the implementation of the Commission's plan for optimal use of frequency spectrum and […]

