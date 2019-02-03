Bus attack in Syria’s Manbij kills one, wounds four: monitor

2019/02/03 | 16:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A bus attack in Syria’s Manbij, February 3, 2019. Photo: ANHA
BEIRUT,— A roadside bomb struck a bus carrying teachers in Manbij killing one person on Saturday, the latest in a spate of attacks in the Kurdish-Arab mixed northern Syrian city since mid-January, a war monitor said.
The device exploded as the bus passed, killing the driver and wounding at least four others, Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP.
Sherfan Darwish, a spokesman for Manbij’s military council, reported on Twitter a “terrorist explosion with an explosive device against a vehicle of teachers”.
Manbij is a former Islamic State (IS) group stronghold that is now held by a military council affiliated to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), that is supported by a US-led coalition.
In 2016 and after three months of fighting the Kurdish-led forces have seized the Manbij town from the Islamic State group.
On January 16, four Americans were among 19 people killed in a suicide attack in the city claimed by IS.
On Friday, an explosion wounded a senior leader of the military council as he was on patrol, Abdel Rahman said.
The attacks follow US President Donald Trump’s announcement in December that he would withdraw American troops from Syria, as he declared IS had been defeated.
After a lightning offensive that saw it seize large swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014, the group’s self-declared “caliphate” has crumbled under pressure from multiple offensives, but the jihadists remain able to launch deadly attacks.
Manbij constitutes a major point of contention between Syria’s Kurdish minority, which maintains Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava), de facto autonomy in parts of northern and northeastern Syria, and neighbouring Turkey.
In December, Ankara threatened to launch a new offensive to dislodge the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) — a Kurdish militia that forms the backbone of the SDF, but is considered a terrorist group by Turkey — from its borders.
The YPG denies the charge and says Turkey is the aggressor.
Washington has for years supported the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria, as part of an international anti-jihadist coalition dominated by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). But U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly announced the pullout from Syria.
The Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ, considered the most effective fighting force against IS in Syria and U.S. has provided them with arms. The YPG, which is the backbone of the SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, AFP | Ekurd.net
Comments Comments
BEIRUT,— A roadside bomb struck a bus carrying teachers in Manbij killing one person on Saturday, the latest in a spate of attacks in the Kurdish-Arab mixed northern Syrian city since mid-January, a war monitor said.
The device exploded as the bus passed, killing the driver and wounding at least four others, Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP.
Sherfan Darwish, a spokesman for Manbij’s military council, reported on Twitter a “terrorist explosion with an explosive device against a vehicle of teachers”.
Manbij is a former Islamic State (IS) group stronghold that is now held by a military council affiliated to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), that is supported by a US-led coalition.
In 2016 and after three months of fighting the Kurdish-led forces have seized the Manbij town from the Islamic State group.
On January 16, four Americans were among 19 people killed in a suicide attack in the city claimed by IS.
On Friday, an explosion wounded a senior leader of the military council as he was on patrol, Abdel Rahman said.
The attacks follow US President Donald Trump’s announcement in December that he would withdraw American troops from Syria, as he declared IS had been defeated.
After a lightning offensive that saw it seize large swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014, the group’s self-declared “caliphate” has crumbled under pressure from multiple offensives, but the jihadists remain able to launch deadly attacks.
Manbij constitutes a major point of contention between Syria’s Kurdish minority, which maintains Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava), de facto autonomy in parts of northern and northeastern Syria, and neighbouring Turkey.
In December, Ankara threatened to launch a new offensive to dislodge the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) — a Kurdish militia that forms the backbone of the SDF, but is considered a terrorist group by Turkey — from its borders.
The YPG denies the charge and says Turkey is the aggressor.
Washington has for years supported the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria, as part of an international anti-jihadist coalition dominated by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). But U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly announced the pullout from Syria.
The Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ, considered the most effective fighting force against IS in Syria and U.S. has provided them with arms. The YPG, which is the backbone of the SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, AFP | Ekurd.net
Comments Comments