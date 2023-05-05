Int'l Conference on Iraq's

2023/05/05 | 06:08 - Source: Iraq News

Iraq will hold an international conference in Baghdad at the end of May to discuss the plans for the "development road project", sometimes referred to as the "dry canal project".

The project will link Iraq's Grand Faw port by rail to the Mediterranean, with the intention of providing a cost-effective alternative to the Suez Canal.

Minister of Transport, Razzaq Muhaibis Al-Saadawi, who will chair the meeting, met with ambassadors and representatives of Iraq's neighboring countries and the Arab countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Tuesday to issue invitations to attend the conference.

The conference will present the project components, including the port, industrial city, residential city, and link road to Türkiye, all of which aim to increase economic growth and create job opportunities.

(Sources: Ministry of Transport, Media Office of the Prime Minister)