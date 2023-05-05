Three ISIS members killed in Iraqi airstrike in Kirkuk

2023/05/05 | 13:48 - Source: Shafaq News



According to a statement issued by the Operations Command, Iraqi F16 aircraft targeted a terrorist cell in the Wadi al-Shai valley.



The statement indicated that the strikes resulted in the death of a terrorist group and the destruction of several hideouts in the Wadi al-Shai valley.



A joint force from the Kirkuk Operations Sector found three bodies of terrorists, including the so-called "Kirkuk Jurist", along with various ammunition, hand grenades, and an amount of cash.



