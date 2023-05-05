Belgium arrests suspected al Qaeda member over Iraq attacks

2023/05/05 | 14:06 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Belgian police have arrested a suspect of Iraqi nationality on suspicion of having taking part in a series of bombings in Baghdad as part of an al Qaeda cell, the federal prosecutor said in a statement on Friday.

A Belgian resident since 2015, the suspect is believed to be partly responsible for several bombings in the Green Zone of Baghdad in 2009 and 2010, which killed at least 376 people and injured more than 2,300.

The use of car bombs on government buildings

The attacks were carried out using car bombs against several government buildings among others, the statement said.

The suspect, who was born in 1979, was placed under arrest on May 3 and was charged with several murders with terrorist intent, participation in the activities of a terrorist group, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

A judge will decide on Friday whether or not to keep him in detention.

