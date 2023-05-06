WHO Declares End to Global COVID-19 Health Emergency, but Remains a Threat

2023/05/06 | 00:06 - Source: Shafaq News



However, WHO emphasized that this does not mean that COVID-19 is over as a health threat.



The decision was made by the Emergency Committee of the WHO, which declared the coronavirus outbreak a global epidemic and a public health emergency of international concern on January 30, 2020.



Claiming the highest alert level helped focus global attention on the disease, promoting cooperation on vaccines and treatments.



WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus tweeted that lifting the global emergency is a sign of the progress made in this field, and that although the death rate from coronavirus has slowed, COVID-19 remains a significant health threat. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the coronavirus pandemic no longer represents a global health emergency, a significant milestone in the fight against the disease that has caused over 6.9 million deaths and disrupted the global economy.However, WHO emphasized that this does not mean that COVID-19 is over as a health threat.The decision was made by the Emergency Committee of the WHO, which declared the coronavirus outbreak a global epidemic and a public health emergency of international concern on January 30, 2020.Claiming the highest alert level helped focus global attention on the disease, promoting cooperation on vaccines and treatments.WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus tweeted that lifting the global emergency is a sign of the progress made in this field, and that although the death rate from coronavirus has slowed, COVID-19 remains a significant health threat.

Sponsored Links