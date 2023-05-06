April exports decline as pipeline shutdown continues

2023/05/06 | 01:00 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

A crude oil jetty at Turkey's Ceyhan port.



(YORAY LIBERMAN/Getty Images)

Iraq’s nationwide oil exports fell steeply in April due to the prolonged shutdown of the northern pipeline route through Turkey in the aftermath of a landmark arbitration ruling.

The total loss of exports from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), which had been averaging about 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) via Turkey, more than offset modest increases in the federal government’s oil sales via southern export outlets, which averaged 3.288 million bpd in April, up from 3.255 million bpd in March, according to preliminary Oil Ministry data.

