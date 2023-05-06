US Urges Middle East Allies to Increase Deployment of Unmanned Surface Vessels for Maritime Security

2023/05/06 | 10:22 - Source: Shafaq News



The move addresses concerns about Iran and China's expanding military and security ties with Gulf Arab states.



The US plans to have over 100 unmanned surface vehicles in operation in the region by the end of the summer as it seeks to safeguard waterways crucial to global commerce and oil trade.



These vessels offer a cost-effective and efficient means to deepen partnerships in the region, and several Middle Eastern countries have already announced plans to procure them.



However, some experts caution that the US may face challenges in convincing Gulf Arab states of the usefulness of these vessels, as they typically rely on expensive military equipment for their defense needs.



The US Navy is also addressing the perception that its focus is shifting away from the Middle East, leading Gulf Arab states to consider security alternatives, including potential alliances with China and Russia. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The United States is encouraging its Middle Eastern allies to increase their deployment of uncrewed surface vessels, also known as "sea robots," to enhance the detection of threats in the region.The move addresses concerns about Iran and China's expanding military and security ties with Gulf Arab states.The US plans to have over 100 unmanned surface vehicles in operation in the region by the end of the summer as it seeks to safeguard waterways crucial to global commerce and oil trade.These vessels offer a cost-effective and efficient means to deepen partnerships in the region, and several Middle Eastern countries have already announced plans to procure them.However, some experts caution that the US may face challenges in convincing Gulf Arab states of the usefulness of these vessels, as they typically rely on expensive military equipment for their defense needs.The US Navy is also addressing the perception that its focus is shifting away from the Middle East, leading Gulf Arab states to consider security alternatives, including potential alliances with China and Russia.

Sponsored Links