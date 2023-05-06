US Dollar Increases Slightly in Baghdad, Decrease in Erbil

2023/05/06 | 12:00 - Source: Shafaq News



At the same time, it decreased in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.



According to a report from Shafaq News agency, the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 144,350 dinars for every 100 dollars in the morning, compared to 144,250 dinars on Thursday morning.



In the local markets of Baghdad, the buying and selling prices remained stable in the exchange shops.



The selling price was 145,250 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying prices were 143,250 dinars per 100 US dollars.



In Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's capital, the dollar price witnessed a decrease.



