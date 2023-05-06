Iraq's Oil Exports to the United States Decrease, Canada Tops the List

2023/05/06 | 13:50 - Source: Shafaq News



According to the administration's report, Iraq's average oil exports to the US reached 148,000 barrels per day during the past week, marking a decrease of 74,000 barrels per day compared to the previous week when exports averaged 222,000 barrels per day.



The report further states that most US oil imports during the past week came from Canada, with an average of 3.526 million barrels per day, followed by Mexico, with an average of 706,000 barrels per day.



Saudi Arabia's oil revenues to the US amounted to an average of 242,000 barrels per day, and Nigeria followed with an average of 214,000 barrels per day.



Additionally, the report highlights that the US did not import any oil from Libya or Russia during this period, while imports from Colombia averaged 143,000 barrels per day, Brazil at 68,000 barrels per day, and Ecuador at 57,000 barrels per day. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has reported a decrease in Iraq's oil exports to the United States.According to the administration's report, Iraq's average oil exports to the US reached 148,000 barrels per day during the past week, marking a decrease of 74,000 barrels per day compared to the previous week when exports averaged 222,000 barrels per day.The report further states that most US oil imports during the past week came from Canada, with an average of 3.526 million barrels per day, followed by Mexico, with an average of 706,000 barrels per day.Saudi Arabia's oil revenues to the US amounted to an average of 242,000 barrels per day, and Nigeria followed with an average of 214,000 barrels per day.Additionally, the report highlights that the US did not import any oil from Libya or Russia during this period, while imports from Colombia averaged 143,000 barrels per day, Brazil at 68,000 barrels per day, and Ecuador at 57,000 barrels per day.

Sponsored Links