Al-Sudani Meets Iranian Minister of Energy to Enhance Cooperation in Energy Sector

2023/05/06 | 15:34 - Source: Shafaq News



On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad S.Al-Sudani met with Iranian Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian and his delegation in Baghdad.The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation in the energy sector and addressing regional and international challenges.Discussions included topics such as electricity supply to the Iraqi national grid from Iran and the impact of water scarcity and dry seasons on shared rivers.Prime Minister Al-Sudani highlighted the significance of ongoing dialogue and coordination to achieve the goals and aspirations of the "two friendly people".

