Iran Ready to Help Iraq in Repairing Power Plants, Electricity Grid

2023/05/06 | 16:58 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Mehrabian, who also heads the Regional Center on Urban Water Management (RCUWM), affiliated with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), has traveled to Iraq to participate in the 3rd Baghdad International Water Conference.

During his meeting with Iraqi Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fazel, the Iranian energy minister said that common issues have been raised between the two countries in the fields of water and electricity.

In this regard, the capacities of exchanging electricity have increased between the two countries, he said, adding that significant exchanges have also been made in the field of exporting technical and engineering services.

He went on to say that experts in the Iranian electricity industry and competent Iranian companies have built power plants in neighboring Iraq.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mehrabian pointed to the high potential of the country in the water and energy sectors and added that Iran is ready to share its experiences with neighboring countries especially Iraq in various water and energy fields.