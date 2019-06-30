2019/06/30 | 12:25
Saudi-Led coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Jizan airport
Saudi-Led coalition forces intercepted a drone launched by Yemen's Houthis at Jizan airport, a Saudi-led coalition spokesman said in a statement released by the Saudi Press Agency early on Saturday
