Saudi-Led coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Jizan airport

2019/06/30 | 12:25
Sunday، 30 June 2019

Saudi-Led coalition forces intercepted a drone launched by Yemen's Houthis at Jizan airport, a Saudi-led coalition spokesman said in a statement released by the Saudi Press Agency early on Saturday 





















