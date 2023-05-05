Couture Pattern Museum's Coronation Couture Exhibit Mesmerizes at Artwalk, Earns Listing on UK Government Website

2023/05/06 | 18:24 - Source: Iraq News

Stunning displays feature a meticulously recreated Coronation robe and gown, bringing to life Norman Hartnell's timeless Coronation patterns and celebrating the elegance of royal fashion.

Throngs of visitors gather at the exhibition, eager to immerse themselves in the rich royal history and culture on display.

A captivated crowd gathers around exquisite dresses and sips wine while watching the coronation of Queen Elizabeth come to life at the Couture Pattern Museum's Coronation Couture exhibition.

Santa Barbara Museum Showcases Royal Coronation Fashion, Attracts Enthusiasts and Gains International Attention

SANTA BARBARA, CA, USA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Couture Pattern Museum, in partnership with Workzones at Paseo Nuevo Mall, captivated visitors with its Coronation Couture exhibition during Santa Barbara's iconic 1st Thursday Artwalk.



Showcasing Norman Hartnell's timeless royal designs and Cara Austine's meticulous hand-sewn recreations, this exhibit brought British royal history to life, focusing on Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, the robes and gowns of the peerage, and Hartnell's remarkable and historic designs.



The official His Majesty's Coronation government website featured the exhibition, further highlighting its international significance.Guests eagerly awaited the doors to open at 5 pm, with many arriving an hour early and filling the exhibition space with anticipation.Cara Austine, founder of the Couture Pattern Museum, devoted over 1,000 hours across four months to reproduce full-sized, accurate replicas of Hartnell's rare 1953 Coronation patterns.



Her stunning creations included authentic recreations of a Viscountess and Baroness Coronation robe and Coronation court gown, each hand-sewn using Hartnell's original sewing patterns and designs.Cara Austine expressed her enthusiasm: "I am truly delighted to have presented Norman Hartnell's iconic and exceptionally rare Coronation designs at our Coronation Couture exhibition.



This event not only brought British royal history to life but also highlighted the artistry and importance of couture sewing patterns within fashion history.



It is an immense honor to have our exhibition featured on the official His Majesty's Coronation government website, which highlights its global significance.



We are excited to continue our mission of celebrating couture history and sharing these historically significant haute couture patterns with passionate enthusiasts and supporters around the world."The exhibit also featured a Hartnell-designed British Red Cross member uniform from 1953 worn by Coronation volunteers and an array of rare and unique items from the era, including:- An authenticated fabric sample from Queen Elizabeth's royal Robe of Estate, verified by renowned robe-maker Ede and Ravenscroft.- A Royal stamp signed OBE featuring the signatures of Elizabeth and Prince Philip from 1959.- Original patterns and vintage magazines from the period.- Exclusive coronation-related original press photos from 1953.The Couture Pattern Museum is set to digitize their entire Norman Hartnell sewing pattern collection to commemorate the Coronation year.



Fashion and sewing aficionados can join the Founder's Circle for exclusive access to the extensive pattern database and other benefits for $25/month, or become a blog reader for $5/month for in-depth insights into couture design and the recreation process.Local news outlet KEYT covered the event, providing live video footage of the exhibition and interviewing Cara Austine to showcase her exquisite Coronation creations.The Coronation Couture exhibition attracted an overwhelming response from visitors across central and southern California.



The event educated attendees on the history of royal coronation fashion and the significance of couture sewing patterns in fashion history.For visitors who missed out on this event, the Couture Pattern Museum will host another 1st Thursday Artwalk exhibition in Santa Barbara on June 1st, 2023.The Couture Pattern Museum welcomes donations, sponsorships, and support from the global community to continue hosting unique historical exhibitions, celebrating couture history, and making these intricate patterns accessible to enthusiasts and supporters worldwide.For more information, visit www.couturepatternmuseum.com or contact:Cara AustineFounder, Couture Pattern MuseumEmail: contact@couturepatternmuseum.comPhone: +1 (805) 303-4775About the Couture Pattern Museum:Located in Santa Barbara, California, and founded by Cara Austine, the Couture Pattern Museum is one of the world's largest, unparalleled collection of commercial haute couture and high-fashion sewing patterns.



The museum is embarking on a significant endeavor to digitize its extensive collection of haute couture sewing patterns, aiming to ensure that the unique designs, patterns, and instructions from renowned fashion design houses are not lost to time.



The museum strives to educate and inspire fashion aficionados and the general public on the importance of couture patterns in fashion history.



Through exhibitions, workshops, and digital resources, the Couture Pattern Museum brings the intricate world of historic haute couture to life, emphasizing the craftsmanship and artistry that define this fashion form.

