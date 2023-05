Chaldean patriarch lambasts Babylon chief, migration minister for sequestrating Christians' properties

2023/05/06 | 20:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Chaldean Catholic Patriarch in Iraq, Louis Sako, castigated Rayan al-Kaldani, leader of the Babylon Party, and Ivan Faiq, the Iraqi imigration minister, in a fiery press conference on Saturday.Sako accused al-Kaldani of purloining properties from Christians in Baghdad, Nineveh, and the Nineveh Plain.The clergyman said al-Kaldani "is endeavoring to co-opt Christian clergy with the aid of a woman he appointed to a ministerial post," alluding to Migration Minister Faiq.Sako questioned al-Kaldani's credentials, asserting that he is bereft of the capacity to lead the Christian community and aspires to dominate Christianity in Iraq.The patriarch said al-Kaldani has usurped the Christian quota in the recent election, which designates five seats for minority Christians.In a trenchant critique, Sako censured the Babylon Movement and al-Kaldani for brandishing images of Jesus Christ, the Virgin Mary, and the cross during political gatherings."Parading them in the streets and politics is inappropriate, for we are not engaged in a crusade."