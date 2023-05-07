2023/05/07 | 04:48 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Ahmed Tabaqchali, Chief Strategist of AFC Iraq Fund.Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Tag Ends of Currency Upheaval Sparks Market Rally The market, as measured by the Rabee Securities RSISX USD Index, was up 12.5% for the month, and up […]

read more Tag Ends of Currency Upheaval Sparks Market Rally first appeared on Iraq Business News.