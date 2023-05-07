Sweden contributes additional $1.9m for Stabilization in Iraq

2023/05/07 | 09:00 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Sweden contributes additional US$ 1.9 million to support stabilization in Iraq

The Government of Sweden has contributed an additional SEK 20 million (US$ 1.9 million) to UNDP's flagship programme, the Funding Facility for Stabilization.



Today, a signing ceremony with Her Excellency Ms.



Jessica Svärdström, the Ambassador of Sweden to Iraq, and UNDP Resident Representative in Iraq Auke Lootsma formalized this generous contribution.

Since the establishment of the Facility in 2015, the Government of Sweden has contributed SEK 434 million (US$ 42 million) to stabilization efforts in Iraq.



With this additional funding, UNDP will be able to continue rehabilitating critical infrastructure and services damaged during the conflict with ISIL and setting the stage for community-based reintegration.

"The Government of the Kingdom of Sweden has been a valuable partner to UNDP.



This new contribution comes at a critical time.



While a lot of progress has been made, our work is far from over," says UNDP Iraq Resident Representative Auke Lootsma.

"We thank the Government of the Kingdom of Sweden for its unwavering commitment to making a lasting impact in the lives of the people of Iraq.



Working together, we can ensure that gains made in previous years are sustained and further built upon," he adds.

"Sweden has a close bilateral relationship with Iraq.



The fact that 3% of the Swedish population has its origins in Iraq has created strong people-to-people contacts between our countries.



Sweden will continue to support a stable and secure Iraq, including through our bilateral development cooperation," says Swedish Ambassador to Iraq, Her Excellency Ms.



Jessica Svärdström.

"Sweden is proud to be a part of stabilization efforts in Iraq and remains committed to contribute to this collaborative work to build a better future for the people displaced and affected by the ISIL conflict," she adds.

As of April 2023, UNDP's Funding Facility for Stabilization has completed more than 3,500 projects across the five liberated governorates of Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk, Ninewa, and Salah Al-Din.



These projects, which include the rehabilitation of schools, hospitals, water systems, electricity networks, and homes, and the creation of short-term employment, have improved the lives of over 8.3 million Iraqis and facilitated the return of 4.9 million people displaced by the ISIL conflict.

