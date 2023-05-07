April Sees Decline in Iraqi Oil Exports to US

2023/05/07 | 09:36 - Source: Shafaq News



EIA's data showed that Iraq's crude oil exports to the US reached 5.94 million barrels in April, averaging 198,000 barrels daily, a decrement compared to March, which saw 7.533 million barrels and a daily average of 243,000 barrels.



During the first week of April, Iraq's crude oil exports to the US averaged 241,000 barrels per day.



The second week's average dwindled to 180,000 barrels daily.



In the third week, the daily average rebounded to 222,000 barrels but dropped again to 148,000 barrels per day in the fourth week of the same month.



Iraq secured the fourth position in oil exports to the United States last month, superseded by Canada, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia.



Within the Arab nations, Iraq ranked second, surpassed by Saudi Arabia, which boasted an export volume of 10 million barrels and a daily average of 140,000 barrels to the US.



Canada clinched the prime position as the most prolific oil exporter to the United States, closely followed by Mexico. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq's oil exports to the United States declined to nearly six million barrels in April, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report this weekend.EIA's data showed that Iraq's crude oil exports to the US reached 5.94 million barrels in April, averaging 198,000 barrels daily, a decrement compared to March, which saw 7.533 million barrels and a daily average of 243,000 barrels.During the first week of April, Iraq's crude oil exports to the US averaged 241,000 barrels per day.The second week's average dwindled to 180,000 barrels daily.In the third week, the daily average rebounded to 222,000 barrels but dropped again to 148,000 barrels per day in the fourth week of the same month.Iraq secured the fourth position in oil exports to the United States last month, superseded by Canada, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia.Within the Arab nations, Iraq ranked second, surpassed by Saudi Arabia, which boasted an export volume of 10 million barrels and a daily average of 140,000 barrels to the US.Canada clinched the prime position as the most prolific oil exporter to the United States, closely followed by Mexico.

Sponsored Links