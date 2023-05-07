KRG reiterates support for Nineveh plain christians

2023/05/07 | 16:54 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reiterated his support for improving the living conditions of Christians in the Nineveh Plain on Sunday.In a statement, the KRG announced that Prime Minister Barzani discussed the situation of Christians in the Kurdistan region and Iraq during a phone call with Cardinal Louis Sako, the Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq and worldwide.According to the statement, the Prime Minister reaffirmed his support for the rights of all constituents, particularly Christians in Iraq and the Kurdistan region, and the improvement of living conditions for Christians in the Nineveh Plain.
He emphasized the importance of reinforcing and deepening the culture of coexistence among diverse constituents.In response, Cardinal Patriarch Louis Sako expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the continuous support of the Kurdistan region towards Christians.
