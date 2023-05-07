UN expresses readiness to support Iraq in conducting national census

2023/05/07 | 17:36 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / On Sunday, Nestor Owomuhangi, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative in Iraq, announced the fund's readiness to support the Iraqi government in carrying out the general population census.During his visit to the Ministry of Planning and a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning Mohammed Ali Tamim, they discussed various aspects of cooperation between the two sides, particularly in supporting the Ministry of Planning's efforts in implementing the general population and housing census.The meeting also covered other areas related to the fund's role in benefiting from the expertise and resources of donor countries in supporting population issues.The Minister of Planning emphasized the exceptional importance of conducting the general population census and the need to mobilize all efforts to ensure its implementation according to internationally recognized standards.
He highlighted that the implementation of this vital project is a top priority for the Iraqi government, and the Prime Minister has directed the creation of an appropriate environment for its execution.Owomuhangi welcomed the level of cooperation demonstrated by the Minister of Planning and expressed his organization's readiness to provide the best possible support to the Iraqi government by relying on advanced global methodologies in conducting the general population census and mobilizing additional support for Iraq in this area.The meeting was attended by Mahdi Al-Alaq, National Adviser for Census Affairs, and Saher Abdelkader, Director-General of International Cooperation in the Ministry of Planning, according to the statement.
