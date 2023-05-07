Iraq sentences former police officer to death for murdering political expert

2023/05/07 | 17:42 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD, May 7 (Xinhua) -- An Iraqi court on Sunday handed down a death sentence to a former police officer on charges of murdering well-known political and security expert Hisham al-Hashimi in mid-2020.

In a brief statement, the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) said that a Baghdad criminal court "issued its death sentence against the criminal Ahmed Hamdawi Awaid for murdering security expert Hisham al-Hashimi" in accordance with the anti-terrorism law.

On July 6, 2020, al-Hashimi was shot dead by gunmen who opened fire on his car near his house in the Zaiyouna neighborhood of eastern Baghdad.

A man who identified himself as Ahmed Hamdawi Awaid al-Kanani, a 36-year-old police first lieutenant from Iraq's Interior Ministry, confessed to killing Hisham al-Hashimi with his police pistol while riding two motorcycles and driving a car with three other accomplices, a video footage aired by the Iraqi official Iraqiya channel in July 2021 showed.

Al-Hashimi, who specialized in the affairs of the Sunni and Shiite armed groups, is known for his support for the anti-government protests that broke out in October 2019 and his strong criticism of armed groups and militias.



