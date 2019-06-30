Home › INA › Kaabi: twentieth revolution a great lesson and a landmark in the popular consensus against the occupation

Kaabi: twentieth revolution a great lesson and a landmark in the popular consensus against the occupation

2019/06/30



Baghdad, INA















First Deputy Speaker of the House, Hassan Al-Kaabi, said in a statement in the memory of the twentieth revolution, as a great lesson and a milestone and bright in unity and consensus of the Iraqi people and its resistance against British occupation then.







Kaabi said in a statement marking the twentieth revolution timeless received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) today on Sunday, that "we currently commemorate the timeless popular revolution of the Middle Euphrates and South, all the way to Baghdad and Ramadi and the far North, which trades on the immortal wills Different people where smart blood mingled love for homeland and get rid of the dark forces and arrogant."



















