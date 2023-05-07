Iraq and Iran Sign MoU to Establish Railway Connection between the Two Countries

2023/05/07 | 20:18 - Source: Shafaq News



This included the Shalamcheh border region in southwestern Iran, the newly-established passenger station there, and the route under study from this border to the Arvand River on the Iranian side.They also examined the banks of the aforementioned river and the central part of it, known as "Sindbad Island" in Iraq, specifically the location for the construction of the bridge and a new passenger station in Basra.After six hours of negotiations, both parties agreed on the precise route for the railway line from Shalamcheh to the Arvand River and established a specific timeline for the executive operations of the railway connection between shalamjeh and Basra.This included scheduling operations for mine clearance and the construction of railway infrastructure from Shalamcheh to Arvand (Shatt al-Arab on the Iraqi side) and the handover of land for studies on the bridge's supporting structures, which will connect the riverbanks.Additionally, the Assistant for Technical Affairs of the Iraqi Republic Railways Company and their Iranian counterpart signed a map outlining the railway route, which was accompanied by the MoU detailing the executive procedures for the railway connection between the two countries. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Republic Railways Company and its Iranian counterpart signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sunday, outlining the executive procedures for establishing a railway connection between the two countries.The MoU was signed at the Iranian Consulate in Basra province by the General Director of the Iraqi Republic Railways Company and the Executive Director of the Iranian Railways Company.During their visit, officials from both countries inspected the border region for the project, following the maps approved by both sides.This included the Shalamcheh border region in southwestern Iran, the newly-established passenger station there, and the route under study from this border to the Arvand River on the Iranian side.They also examined the banks of the aforementioned river and the central part of it, known as "Sindbad Island" in Iraq, specifically the location for the construction of the bridge and a new passenger station in Basra.After six hours of negotiations, both parties agreed on the precise route for the railway line from Shalamcheh to the Arvand River and established a specific timeline for the executive operations of the railway connection between shalamjeh and Basra.This included scheduling operations for mine clearance and the construction of railway infrastructure from Shalamcheh to Arvand (Shatt al-Arab on the Iraqi side) and the handover of land for studies on the bridge's supporting structures, which will connect the riverbanks.Additionally, the Assistant for Technical Affairs of the Iraqi Republic Railways Company and their Iranian counterpart signed a map outlining the railway route, which was accompanied by the MoU detailing the executive procedures for the railway connection between the two countries.

Sponsored Links