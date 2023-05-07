Over a million Iranians embarked on foreign trips for Newroz amid economic hurdles

2023/05/07 | 21:08 - Source: Shafaq News



Connoisseurs in the realm of travel, including agencies and tour operators, have attributed this downtrend to exchange rate fluctuations and foreign airfares. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A multitude of Iranian citizens, surpassing one million, have demonstrated zealous ardor for international travel during the recent Newroz holidays, the country's foreign travel records reported on Sunday.The records showed that an impressive 350,000 individuals embarked on aerial sojourns, while another 870,000 journeyed via land routes.Harmatollah Rafiei, Chairman of Iran's Air Travel and Tourism Services Offices, told the Iranian Students News Agency, ISNA, that Iraq and Turkey emerged as the prime destinations for these globetrotting Iranians.Nevertheless, the Travel Services Coordination Center's report, published in April, unveiled a 3.5% drop in foreign trips up until that point.Connoisseurs in the realm of travel, including agencies and tour operators, have attributed this downtrend to exchange rate fluctuations and foreign airfares.

