PM Barzani receives first Greek Consul General in Erbil

2019/02/03 | 16:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani received on Sunday Greece’s first Consul General to the Kurdistan Region in Erbil where they discussed bilateral Greek-Kurdish relations, diplomatic, cultural and business ties.PM Barzani said that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) values its relations with Greece in all sectors and stressed that there are opportunities in the Kurdistan Region for Greek companies and investors.A statement from the prime minister’s office said that the new Greek Consul General Efthymios Costopoulos said that his country hailed “Kurdistan Region’s culture of coexistence and its reception of refugees and IDPs.”The Kurdish prime minister said that he supports development programs in the Kurdistan Region and across Iraq.Greece has for a number of years maintained a trade and consular office in Erbil and recently opened a consulate in the Kurdish capital.
