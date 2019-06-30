عربي | كوردى


Launching a massive military operation in Western Anbar to ISIS cells

2019/06/30 | 14:30
Baghdad, INA



Popular mobilization units operations leadership, said today on Sunday, that they were launching a massive military operation in Western Anbar province to eliminate cells of ISIS.



the popular mobilization units, announced today in the statement to he Iraqi News Agency (INA), that the operations in conjunction with Army brigades and army air bases, launched a massive military operation West of Anbar province targeted many soft areas experiencing significant movements of elements ISIS bands according to intelligence reports.









