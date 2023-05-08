US Dollar exchange rate rises against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad, Erbil

2023/05/08 | 11:22 - Source: Shafaq News



Shafaq News / The US dollar exchange rate witnessed an upsurge against the Iraqi dinar on Monday at the principal bourse in the capital city of Baghdad, as well as in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent disclosed that the central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad registered an exchange rate of 144,800 dinars for 100 US dollars this morning, in comparison to Sunday's rate of 144,000 dinars.

Furthermore, the correspondent indicated that the selling and buying prices in local currency exchange shops in Baghdad's markets have also experienced an elevation. The selling price reached 145,750 dinars for every 100 US dollars, whereas the buying price amounted to 143,750 dinars.

In the Kurdistan region's capital, Erbil, the US dollar's value similarly ascended, with the selling price attaining 145,000 dinars per US dollar and the buying price achieving 144,900 dinars for 100 US dollars.

