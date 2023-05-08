High-ranking Iraqi Judiciary Official to Visit Iran for Bilateral Legal Cooperation

2023/05/08 - Source: Shafaq News



"Upon the invitation of the Judiciary Authority's head, Hojjatoleslam Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council's head, Faiq Zidan, will arrive in Tehran tomorrow, Tuesday, for an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, lasting two days."The Iranian official expounded upon the objectives of this high-level diplomatic encounter, emphasizing the intention to bolster and deepen legal and judicial cooperation between the two nations.



The visit will encompass discussions on a wide array of issues and culminate in the signing of two memoranda of understanding aimed at fostering bilateral collaboration.This rapprochement between Iran and Iraq's top judiciary officials signifies an important step in strengthening their partnership and facilitating the exchange of legal expertise in the region. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / In a sophisticated development reflecting burgeoning interstate collaboration, Kazem Gharib Abadi, the Iranian Deputy Chief of the Judiciary for International Affairs, announced on Monday that the head of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zidan, will embark on an official two-day visit to Iran tomorrow, Tuesday.Gharib Abadi's statement, as reported by Iran's Fars News Agency, revealed that the visit comes at the behest of the Iranian Judiciary Chief, Hojjatoleslam Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei."Upon the invitation of the Judiciary Authority's head, Hojjatoleslam Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council's head, Faiq Zidan, will arrive in Tehran tomorrow, Tuesday, for an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, lasting two days."The Iranian official expounded upon the objectives of this high-level diplomatic encounter, emphasizing the intention to bolster and deepen legal and judicial cooperation between the two nations.The visit will encompass discussions on a wide array of issues and culminate in the signing of two memoranda of understanding aimed at fostering bilateral collaboration.This rapprochement between Iran and Iraq's top judiciary officials signifies an important step in strengthening their partnership and facilitating the exchange of legal expertise in the region.

