Senior ISIS leaders killed in an airstrike in Diyala, SMC says

2023/05/08 | 13:28 - Source: Shafaq News



"The falcons of the Iraqi Airforce carried out a precise airstrike on their hideout, killing the entire group," it said.



SMC confirmed the death of Ismail Khalil Bleibel, an administrative official in the extremist group, and Abu Hasan al-Noaimi, who was in charge of the Kafala system in Diyala. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Two senior ISIS commanders have been killed in an airstrike in the governorate of Diyala, the Security Media Cell (SMC) said on Monday.Iraq's Military Intelligence Agency, according to SMC, reported that a group of ISIS militants, including senior leaders, were sheltering in a hideout in the Sendeej area."The falcons of the Iraqi Airforce carried out a precise airstrike on their hideout, killing the entire group," it said.SMC confirmed the death of Ismail Khalil Bleibel, an administrative official in the extremist group, and Abu Hasan al-Noaimi, who was in charge of the Kafala system in Diyala.

