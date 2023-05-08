Gold Prices Surge in Iraqi Markets, Reflecting Global and Local Trends

2023/05/08 | 14:02 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, witnessed a fresh surge in the prices of both foreign and Iraqi gold in the local markets on Monday.According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in the capital, Baghdad, recorded a morning selling price of IQD 407,000 for one Iraqi dinar-weight of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold.
The buying price stood at IQD 403,000.
Meanwhile, yesterday, Sunday, gold was sold at IQD 405,000 per dinar-weight.Our correspondent noted that the selling price of one Iraqi dinar-weight of 21-carat gold also witnessed an increase, reaching IQD 377,000, with a buying price of IQD 373,000.As for gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranges between IQD 405,000 and IQD 415,000, while the selling price of Iraqi gold ranges between IQD 375,000 and IQD 385,000.In Erbil, gold prices also experienced an upward trend.
The selling price of 24-carat gold reached IQD 485,000, while 22-carat gold was sold at IQD 445,000, and 21-carat gold at IQD 430,000.
The selling price of 18-carat gold stood at IQD 365,000.
