Iraqi Health Ministry Seeks Doubling of Budget to Address Infrastructure and Medical Supply Shortfalls

2023/05/08 | 15:34 - Source: Shafaq News



She also reiterated the committee's unwavering commitment to guaranteeing the delivery of proper services to Iraqi citizens. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliamentary Health and Environment Committee announced on Monday that the nation's Ministry of Health is in urgent need of an additional five trillion dinars (approximately $3.4 billion) to bolster its budget.Wafaa Al-Shammari, a member of the committee, told Shafaq News Agency that the current allocation of five trillion dinars for the Ministry of Health is "grossly inadequate".She affirmed the committee's dedication to augmenting the health sector's financial resources within the framework of the general budget law.Al-Shammari stressed that a total of 10 trillion dinars is essential for the Ministry to effectively address the healthcare requirements of the country."Prior budget allocations for the Ministry of Health were often misused, which has resulted in substandard infrastructure in numerous medical and health institutions," al-Shammari added, "the infrastructure across all medical and health establishments fails to comply with requisite standards and is presently inoperative."Al-Shammari lauded the assiduous and exemplary efforts of the Parliamentary Health Committee, citing continuous meetings with the Minister of Health and the Ministry's senior personnel.She also reiterated the committee's unwavering commitment to guaranteeing the delivery of proper services to Iraqi citizens.

