Syria, Iraq to enhance cooperation in the field of water resources

2023/05/08 | 22:28 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Baghdad, SANA- Minister of Water Resources Tammam Ra’ad and his Iraqi counterpart Awn Dhiab discussed means of boosting bilateral cooperation in the field of water resources in the interest of the two countries.

During the meeting held on Monday in Bagdad, the two sides affirmed the importance of unifying their stances and views to secure the water rights of the two countries.

They also stressed the need for continued joint cooperation and exchanging visits as well as sharing information and expertise to further promote such vital sector.

“Unifying the Syrian and Iraqi positions towards securing the water rights of the two countries in accordance with international conventions and treaties is of great significance,” Minister Ra’ad said, referring to the keenness of the two countries to maintain consultation and activate the work of the joint committees of measuring stations in the mutual interests.

The Syrian Minister hailed the success of the Baghdad 3rd International Water Conference and highlighted holding further sessions.

The Iraqi Minister, for his part, underlined the participation of the Syrian delegation in the conference, citing the negative impacts of climate change and water shortage which led the Iraqi government to adopt modern irrigation techniques in implementing its irrigation projects.

Kinda al-Mahmoud/ Mazen Eyon