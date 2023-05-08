Kurdistan's Finance Minister Holds Talks with EU Representative on Oil Export Agreement and Economic Stability

2023/05/08 | 22:58 - Source: Shafaq News



Torkild Byg, the Head of the EU Liaison Office.



The discussions revolved around the oil export agreement, the Kurdistan Region's share in the federal budget law, and the challenges facing the oil export process.



Minister Nuri emphasized that the oil export agreement was established based on a coordination framework with the new Iraqi government.



He reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region's commitment to implementing the agreement and meeting all demands.



However, the Minister also highlighted the need for Iraq and Turkey to address the political and technical issues that have hindered the oil export process.



The meeting showcased the Kurdistan Regional Government's dedication to addressing financial and economic challenges and its endeavors to strengthen regional and international partnerships supporting its stability and development.



Minister Nuri also iscussed the government's efforts to diversify revenue sources, including focusing on the agricultural sector, revitalizing local production, and enhancing the economic infrastructure.



Dr.



Byg expressed gratitude for the reforms implemented by the Kurdish government and reiterated the EU's support for the agreement between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad.



He also emphasized the importance of swift elections and the resolution of political issues.



