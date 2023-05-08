US Applauds Kurdish Government Leadership's Commitment to Dialogue, Calls for Continued Progress

2023/05/08 | 23:58 - Source: Shafaq News



The US ambassador to Iraq, Alina L.



Romanowski, commended the Kurdish leadership and its efforts to resolve problems through dialogue, stating that the whole country benefits when leaders focus on the needs of the people.



The ambassador encouraged them to capitalize on this momentum and take significant steps forward.



"I commend the leadership of KRG PM Masrour Barzani and DPM Qubad Talbani to come together to begin to resolve issues through dialogue.



The whole country benefits when its leaders are focused on the needs of the people.



Let's build on the momentum of this significant step forward." Romanowski tweeted.



In response, Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani confirmed his agreement with PM Barzani, emphasizing the possibility of overcoming challenges and improving services for citizens.



He also stresses the importance of remaining strong in the face of the many threats facing the Kurdistan Region.



Barzani meets Talabani today, marking the first meeting after months of political disputes that led the ministerial cadre affiliated with Talabani's Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to suspend their attendance at the regional council of ministers' sessions.



A statement from Barzani's office noted that the meeting took place in a "positive atmosphere," with discussions centering around the financial and administrative challenges facing the KRG.



As a result, an agreement was reached to resolve all issues through dialogue and cooperation among all ministerial blocs within the government.



The meeting also highlighted the latest developments in the political situation within the region and the wider area, emphasizing the importance of protecting internal solidarity, unity, and collaboration to safeguard national interests and the constitutional rights of Kurdistan's citizens.



The PUK accuses KRG Prime Minister Barzani of monopolizing control over security and oil matters, concentrating all powers in his hands, and depriving the Sulaymaniyah province (the PUK's center of gravity) of service projects and financial budgets.



Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, brother of Bafel Talabani, who is leading the political confrontation with the ruling party in the region, has boycotted the regional council of ministers' meetings for months.



The PUK's ministerial team, consisting of five out of the 18 ministers in the KRG, has also decided not to participate in official government meetings and ceremonies.



In response, the KRG Prime Minister denies these accusations and instead accuses the PUK, which governs Sulaymaniyah, of not handing over revenues from border crossings and internal revenues to the regional finance ministry responsible for distributing expenditures among the provinces.



Disputes peaked following the assassination of security officer Hawkar Jaff in Erbil last October.



The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) presented evidence and accused PUK security leaders of involvement in the case, though the PUK has denied any connection.



Days ago, the office of KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani released a statement arguing that "if Qubad Talabani and his ministerial team feel responsible for the people of Sulaymaniyah, they should stop misleading the public and return to participating in meetings." The statement added, "The lack of transparency in the revenue collection process in Sulaymaniyah is at the heart of the financial problem, in addition to not allowing for centralized control over the process." (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Monday, the United States commented positively on the meeting between the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, and the Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani.The US ambassador to Iraq, Alina L.Romanowski, commended the Kurdish leadership and its efforts to resolve problems through dialogue, stating that the whole country benefits when leaders focus on the needs of the people.The ambassador encouraged them to capitalize on this momentum and take significant steps forward."I commend the leadership of KRG PM Masrour Barzani and DPM Qubad Talbani to come together to begin to resolve issues through dialogue.The whole country benefits when its leaders are focused on the needs of the people.Let's build on the momentum of this significant step forward." Romanowski tweeted.In response, Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani confirmed his agreement with PM Barzani, emphasizing the possibility of overcoming challenges and improving services for citizens.He also stresses the importance of remaining strong in the face of the many threats facing the Kurdistan Region.Barzani meets Talabani today, marking the first meeting after months of political disputes that led the ministerial cadre affiliated with Talabani's Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to suspend their attendance at the regional council of ministers' sessions.A statement from Barzani's office noted that the meeting took place in a "positive atmosphere," with discussions centering around the financial and administrative challenges facing the KRG.As a result, an agreement was reached to resolve all issues through dialogue and cooperation among all ministerial blocs within the government.The meeting also highlighted the latest developments in the political situation within the region and the wider area, emphasizing the importance of protecting internal solidarity, unity, and collaboration to safeguard national interests and the constitutional rights of Kurdistan's citizens.The PUK accuses KRG Prime Minister Barzani of monopolizing control over security and oil matters, concentrating all powers in his hands, and depriving the Sulaymaniyah province (the PUK's center of gravity) of service projects and financial budgets.Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, brother of Bafel Talabani, who is leading the political confrontation with the ruling party in the region, has boycotted the regional council of ministers' meetings for months.The PUK's ministerial team, consisting of five out of the 18 ministers in the KRG, has also decided not to participate in official government meetings and ceremonies.In response, the KRG Prime Minister denies these accusations and instead accuses the PUK, which governs Sulaymaniyah, of not handing over revenues from border crossings and internal revenues to the regional finance ministry responsible for distributing expenditures among the provinces.Disputes peaked following the assassination of security officer Hawkar Jaff in Erbil last October.The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) presented evidence and accused PUK security leaders of involvement in the case, though the PUK has denied any connection.Days ago, the office of KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani released a statement arguing that "if Qubad Talabani and his ministerial team feel responsible for the people of Sulaymaniyah, they should stop misleading the public and return to participating in meetings." The statement added, "The lack of transparency in the revenue collection process in Sulaymaniyah is at the heart of the financial problem, in addition to not allowing for centralized control over the process."

Sponsored Links