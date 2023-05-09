Berri receives Iraqi Minister of Labour and Social Affairs

2023/05/09 | 02:30 - Source: Iraq News

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Monday welcomed at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, Iraqi Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Ahmad Al-Asadi, with an accompanying delegation, in the presence of Caretaker Minister of Labor Mostafa Bayram, and the Chargé d'Affaires of the Iraqi Embassy in Lebanon Amin Abdullah al-Nasrawi.The delegation briefed Speaker Berri on the purpose of their visit to Lebanon, as well as on the cooperation programs between the two ministries and the bilateral relations between the two countries.On emerging, Minister Al-Asadi said: “We briefed Speaker Berri on our visit to Lebanon and the projects we will undertake.



We also gave him a briefing on the status of the Iraqi government and the progress made in Iraq after the formation of the government and the successes achieved, as well as on Iraq's support for Lebanon and the continuation of this support.”Al-Asadi added: “We assured the Speaker that Iraq will remain supportive of Lebanon and standing by its side.



We affirmed the depth of the historical relations between Iraq and Lebanon, which will be reflected in all fields.



We are in the process of signing a memorandum of understanding during this visit between the Iraqi Ministry of Labor and the Lebanese Ministry of Labor related to vocational training, health, vocational safety, social security and everything that would develop relations between the two countries.’’