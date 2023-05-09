Production Re-Starts at Qayara Oil Field

2023/05/09 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, has announced the restart of production, loading, and export operations from the Qayyarah oil field in Nineveh Governorate.The field has a capacity of 33,000 barrels per day (bpd).Tankers and rail will be used for transportation.Around 30,000 bpd will be exported to the ports […]

