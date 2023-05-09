Western Union seeks to grow its presence in Iraq

2023/05/09 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Governor of Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Dr.Ali Mohsen Al-Alaq, has met with Jean Claude Farah, Western Union's President for the Middle East and Asia Pacific.According to a statement from Mr Farah on Linked In, they talked about how Western Union can further grow its presence across the country […]

