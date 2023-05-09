Iraq restarts Qayarah oil field

2023/05/09 | 06:48 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Workers pump heavy crude into tanker trucks at the Qayarah oil field in Ninewa province on May 8, 2023.



(Photo credit: Oil Ministry)

BAGHDAD - The Qayarah heavy oil field in Ninewa province has resumed production at a rate of 33,000 barrels per day (bpd), of which 30,000 bpd has been allocated for export, the Ministry of Oil said on May 8.

State marketer SOMO has already secured a buyer for 1 million barrels of Qayarah crude, which normally trades at a steep discount to benchmark Brent crude because of its low API and high sulfur content.



One industry official said the cargo was sold to the China International United Petroleum & Chemicals Corporation (UNIPEC), a subsidiary of Sinopec.

