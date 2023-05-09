‘Iraq will announce results of probe into Gen. Soleimani assassination soon’

2023/05/09 | 13:28 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- An Iraqi politician says all judicial procedures are underway in Baghdad regarding the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani and his companions, adding that the results of the investigation will be announced soon.

Jabbar Odeh, a member of Iraq’s Coordination Framework Alliance, said on Monday that the United States, the Israeli regime and their mercenaries have been directly involved in the assassination of General Soleimani and Muhandis near Baghdad international airport.

He added that all Iraqi political groups would accept no procrastination and inaction in this case under any pretext, emphasizing that revenge for the pure blood of the martyrs must be taken through legal channels and a fair trial.

General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), as well as their companions were assassinated in a US drone strike on January 3, 2020.

The strike was authorized by then-US president Donald Trump despite the fact that his military advisors warned against the foolhardy move.

The Iraqi politician emphasized that efforts by the US and its allies to spread lies regarding the crime would fail to have any impact on the investigation because all are aware of the two commanders’ great efforts in the fight against the Daesh terrorist group across Iraq.

Tehran’s chief prosecutor Ali Salehi also said on Monday that in the case of General Soleimani, 73 people were summoned for trial and indictment, including Trump, former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, and Head of US Central Command General Kenneth McKenzie.

He added that Iran has sent separate requests for judicial cooperation to nine countries that had probably played a role or were involved in the assassination.

He noted that the judicial officials of Iran and Iraq held four rounds of talks and meetings to examine the terror case, emphasizing that both countries have expressed their firm determination to punish the perpetrators of the crime.

Earlier this month, the head of Iraq’s public prosecution office ordered investigation into former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s role in the US assassination of General Soleimani.

The prosecutor general ordered the Federal Court to take legal proceedings over a complaint filed against al-Kadhimi and inform the office of the results.

The court is ordered to look into a complaint filed by head of “Harakat Huqooq,” or Rights Movement, Hossein Monis against al-Kadhimi as a former intelligence chief.



Harakat Huqooq is the political wing of Iraq’s anti-terror group Kata’ib Hezbollah.

Al-Kadhimi, who served as the Prime Minister of Iraq from May 2020 to October 2022, faces charges of “negligence” that led to the US assassination of General Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, as well as their companions, on January 3, 2020.