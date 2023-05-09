US Dollar Exchange Rates Slightly Rise in Iraq, Reflecting Currency Market Dynamics

2023/05/09 | 17:18 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar experienced a slight rise on Tuesday, with the closure of the central stock exchanges in Baghdad and Erbil.According to a report from Shafaq News agency, Baghdad’s central Al-Kifah Stock Exchange closed with an exchange rate of 144,800 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, slightly higher than the morning rates of 144,750 dinars for 100 dollars.The report showed that the buying and selling prices in exchange shops within the local markets of Baghdad remained stable.
The selling price was reported at 145,750 dinars, while the purchase price stood at 143,750 dinars for every 100 dollars.In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the dollar also closed higher.
The selling price reached 145,350 dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price was 145,250 dinars for 100 dollars.The fluctuation in exchange rates reflects the dynamics of the currency market in Iraq and may be influenced by various economic factors.
Therefore, traders and individuals closely monitor these changes as they impact the local economy and daily transactions.
The selling price was reported at 145,750 dinars, while the purchase price stood at 143,750 dinars for every 100 dollars.In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the dollar also closed higher.
The selling price reached 145,350 dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price was 145,250 dinars for 100 dollars.The fluctuation in exchange rates reflects the dynamics of the currency market in Iraq and may be influenced by various economic factors.
Therefore, traders and individuals closely monitor these changes as they impact the local economy and daily transactions.