Prime Minister Barzani: Kurdistan has fulfilled its constitutional obligations.. Baghdad should respect its rights

2023/05/09 | 18:52 - Source: Shafaq News



Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, on Tuesday said that the autonomous region has upheld all its constitutional commitments and political accords, imploring the Iraqi federal government to refrain from infringing on its rights.

Barzani's remarks came during a meeting with a delegation from the US-Kurdistan Business Council, a post on his official Facebook page said.

The head of the visiting delegation, David Tafuri, presented an overview of the delegation members and the objectives of its visit to the Kurdistan region and expressed the council's eagerness to enhance its investments in the region.

Barzani highlighted the progress the Kurdistan region has achieved and shed light on its relations with the Iraqi federal government."The Kurdistan region has met all its obligations in accordance with the constitution and agreements, and it is incumbent upon the federal government not to breach the rights enshrined by the constitution," he said.

The meeting praised the peaceful coexistence among the diverse ethnic and religious groups in the Kurdistan region.

Barzani reiterated the Kurdistan Regional Government's unwavering commitment to cultivating a culture of national and religious harmony and freedom, and safeguarding the rights of all the communities.

The visiting delegation commended the government for its ongoing reforms, particularly those aimed at streamlining investor operations, modernizing public services through digitization, and implementing an electronic visa process.

