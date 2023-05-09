Iraqi Interior Minister Advocates for Regional Collaboration to Eradicate Drug Trafficking

2023/05/09 | 19:44 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul-Amir al-Shammari on Tuesday called for a concerted effort among neighboring countries to swiftly and efficiently eliminate drug trafficking and its related criminal networks, warning against the increasingly powerful drug cartels in internal politics.Speaking at the International Conference on Combating Drugs in Baghdad, l-Shammari expressed confidence that, under the Prime Minister's patronage, the event would yield actionable resolution for collaborative endeavors in battling the scourge of drug.The minister highlighted the historical national responsibility that compels cooperation between neighboring nations to effectively dismantle the drug trade.Al-Shammari said that the Iraqi authorities are diligently working to disrupt communication links among criminal organizations involved in drug-related crimes.
"These cartels are unlikely to be deterred, given the lucrative nature of the drug trade," he added.
Al-Shammari revealed that drug traffickers in Iraq maintain strong connections with their counterparts in Jordan, and vice versa, calling for a cooperative approach among bordering nations in tackling the issue.To enhance the efficacy of their efforts, Al-Shammari suggested enhancing information exchange tactics, including reverse intelligence, during investigations of suspects.
"These cartels are unlikely to be deterred, given the lucrative nature of the drug trade," he added.
Al-Shammari revealed that drug traffickers in Iraq maintain strong connections with their counterparts in Jordan, and vice versa, calling for a cooperative approach among bordering nations in tackling the issue.To enhance the efficacy of their efforts, Al-Shammari suggested enhancing information exchange tactics, including reverse intelligence, during investigations of suspects.