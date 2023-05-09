Al-Shirqat District Administration Succeeds in Reintegrating ISIS Families, Acknowledges Ongoing Challenges

2023/05/09 | 20:22 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The Al-Shirqat District Administration, situated in the northern Saladin Governorate of Iraq, has declared the achievements of its social integration program aimed at reintegrating families associated with ISIS into the community.The program, supervised by the federal government and initiated by the Saladin Governorate, specifically targeted families whose children were involved with ISIS between 2014 and 2017.
In collaboration with the Iraqi government, security agencies, and judicial authorities, the program has achieved significant progress.According to Alaa Al-Shuaib, the Kaimakam (sub-governor) of Al-Shirqat, approximately 2,000 ISIS families responsible for acts of violence, killings, and destruction have been successfully reintegrated into society.
The reintegration process adhered to strict legal and security procedures to ensure the safety of the returnees and to verify their lack of involvement in any terrorist activities.
Al-Shuaib emphasized that these reintegrated families have not encountered threats, tribal demands, or other challenges.However, Al-Shuaib acknowledged that several hundred ISIS families directly implicated in terrorist acts or providing support to the group have not yet returned.
These individuals are ineligible for repatriation under any circumstances.
Al-Shuaib recognized the vital role of humanitarian organizations and tribal institutions in advocating for the rights of victims and those affected by terrorism while simultaneously ensuring the innocence of returning families.He stressed that the opportunity for innocent families, untainted by terrorist ideologies, to return remains open while reiterating that individuals associated with terrorism and extremist ideas will not be permitted to reintegrate.
The successful reintegration of ISIS families into society is considered a significant stride toward stability and reconciliation in the affected regions.
However, it also underscores the ongoing challenges in addressing the concerns and rights of victims and those impacted by terrorism.
