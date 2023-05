2023/05/09 | 20:56 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Turkish aircraft launched a series of airstrikes targeting the rugged mountain range overlooking Amedi district in the north of Dohuk.A security source informed Shafaq News Agency that the bombardment focused on positions held by militants from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), particularly in areas close to the village of Kuharzi within Amedi.The precise details of the airstrikes have not yet been disclosed.