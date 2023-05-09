Water crisis in southern Ramadi forces thousands to displace

2023/05/09 | 21:24 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / An environmental and climate observatory has reported a water crisis affecting the southern regions of Ramadi, the capital of Al-Anbar province, impacting approximately 13,000 residents.
The crisis has compelled inhabitants of these areas to flee their homes in search of potable water.The Green Iraq Observatory, in a statement, said that "our monitors in Al Anbar province have observed an ongoing drinking water crisis in the past few days in the Al-Ankur and Al-Majr areas, which is still continuing."The affected population, exceeding 13,000 individuals, consists primarily of farmers and laborers.The observatory explained that the crisis stems from the water levels in nearby Lake Habbaniyah, adding that local residents are forced to purchase drinking water, while resorting to using stagnant water for washing purposes.The observatory also warned of the potential consequences of the ongoing crisis, as some families have already begun to displace from their neighborhoods to other regions.
This displacement may result in additional economic problems for the province.
The crisis has compelled inhabitants of these areas to flee their homes in search of potable water.The Green Iraq Observatory, in a statement, said that "our monitors in Al Anbar province have observed an ongoing drinking water crisis in the past few days in the Al-Ankur and Al-Majr areas, which is still continuing."The affected population, exceeding 13,000 individuals, consists primarily of farmers and laborers.The observatory explained that the crisis stems from the water levels in nearby Lake Habbaniyah, adding that local residents are forced to purchase drinking water, while resorting to using stagnant water for washing purposes.The observatory also warned of the potential consequences of the ongoing crisis, as some families have already begun to displace from their neighborhoods to other regions.
This displacement may result in additional economic problems for the province.