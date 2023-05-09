Iraq Secures Return of 6,000 Artifacts on Centennial Anniversary of UK Loan

2023/05/09 | 22:36 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid announced the successful repatriation of 6,000 ancient artifacts which had been on loan to the United Kingdom since 1923 for the purposes of study and research.The announcement was made during a press conference held on Tuesday at Baghdad International Airport upon President Rashid's return from the United Kingdom, following his official visit to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.President Rashid emphasized that this restitution marks the second largest recovery of antiquities in Iraq's history, highlighting the nation's unwavering commitment to preserving its civilizational heritage, embodying its national identity, and safeguarding the historical and cultural memory of the country along with its profound humanitarian significance.The press conference was attended by Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities Ahmad Al-Badrani, Deputy Foreign Minister Omar Al-Barzanji, Director General of the Authority for Antiquities and Heritage Laith Majid, and British Deputy Ambassador to Iraq Serena Stone.President Rashid expressed his staunch support for the continued efforts to reclaim antiquities until the last piece of national treasure is returned to the Iraqi Museum, thus preserving the glorious legacy of Iraq's history.He also commended the diligent efforts put forth and praised the cooperation of the British Museum in the repatriation of the loaned Iraqi artifacts.

